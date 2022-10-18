Search

19 Oct 2022

Greg Cunningham heads Preston to win at Huddersfield

Greg Cunningham heads Preston to win at Huddersfield

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 10:52 PM

Preston moved to within two points of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places courtesy of Greg Cunningham’s second-half header as they defeated Huddersfield 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Both sides had come into the game in stuttering form and it showed in the first half as they failed to impose themselves on each other, with Preston’s Alvaro Fernandez having the best chances towards the end of the half.

Cunningham headed North End in front five minutes into the second period and the hosts failed to register a shot on target as they slipped to their ninth league defeat of the season.

Huddersfield had the first sniff of goal in the opening six minutes when Ben Jackson whipped a curling ball on to the head of Danny Ward, who headed over the bar from close range.

Preston settled into the game and also forced a chance of their own after some tricky footwork from Fernandez. He whipped a ball in towards Ali McCann but his header was comfortable saved by Lee Nicholls.

The first half was littered with wasted chances, fouls and mistakes with neither side able to take control.

Manchester United loanee Fernandez threatened to inject some quality at the end of the half but his low free-kick missed everyone and went just wide of the far post, before his powerful effort from close range was blocked by Nicholls as the sides went into the interval goalless.

The visitors made the breakthrough five minutes after the break as Cunningham rose highest at the far post from Ben Whiteman’s inswinging corner and nodded in, causing pandemonium in the away end.

Preston looked the more likely to add a second as Huddersfield failed to deal with another set-piece, but Ben Woodburn shanked his volley wide of the target as the home fans’ frustrations grew louder.

Ryan Lowe’s side boasted the best defence in the league and were happy to sit men behind the ball as Huddersfield pushed for an equaliser.

Preston had a couple of opportunities to extend their lead as Huddersfield committed men further up the pitch and Brad Potts found himself in acres of space down the right, but his cross was snuffed out with Emil Riis waiting on the penalty spot.

The away side continued to miss chances as Riis stood a ball up to the back post and an unmarked Fernandez fluffed his lines from close range with the score still at 1-0 heading into the closing stages.

The Terriers were wasteful going forward and Duane Holmes’ skied effort from range capped off a miserable performance as they remain in 23rd position.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media