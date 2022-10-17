Search

17 Oct 2022

Iga Swiatek wins eighth title of season at San Diego Open

Iga Swiatek won her eighth title of the season with victory over Donna Vekic at the San Diego Open.

The world number one was left tearful after suffering a first defeat in 11 finals to Barbora Krejcikova in Ostrava last week but came out on top again on the American west coast.

Qualifier Vekic had fought back from 4-2 down in the third set against Danielle Collins earlier on Sunday in a semi-final delayed by rain and pushed Swiatek before the Pole surged through the decider to win 6-3 3-6 6-0.

The victory was Swiatek’s 64th of the year, the most for any female player since Serena Williams won 78 matches in 2013.

Swiatek said: “I’m just really happy. Coming in here, I wasn’t feeling completely sure that I’m going to be able to perform my best after playing such an intense tournament in Ostrava. I’m pretty happy that I’m still able to work through all these things and put my best tennis out there.

“I think this is going to be the season I’m going to be thinking about for the rest of my life but, on the other hand, I would love to have seasons like that in the future so I guess the best way to do that is not really be focusing on what happened but focusing on what’s next. I still know I have many things to improve.”

Swiatek is not playing in this week’s WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara and will finish her season at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth, Texas beginning on October 31.

