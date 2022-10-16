Hull’s match against Birmingham delayed because goals were too big

Kick-off in Hull’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham was delayed for 20 minutes because the goals were too big.
Referee Leigh Doughty and his officials made the decision around 30 minutes before the scheduled start at the MKM Stadium after workers were called in to cut the posts down to size before the goal-line technology was recalibrated.
A statement on the Tigers’ official Twitter account said: “Kick-off this afternoon has been delayed to 3:20pm.
“The match officials have informed the club that the goal posts need to be readjusted and HawkEye recalibrated before the match can start.”
