Search

15 Oct 2022

Johnnie Jackson rages at ‘mind-boggling’ decision to allow Sutton winner

Johnnie Jackson rages at ‘mind-boggling’ decision to allow Sutton winner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 7:39 PM

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson was left fuming after seeing his side beaten by a controversial Sutton winner.

Sutton skipper Craig Eastmond scored the only goal of the game after 30 minutes when Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev spilled a shot, although he looked to have been fouled in the resulting scramble.

However, the officials allowed the goal to stand and Jackson was booked for his touchline protests in the aftermath.

The Dons boss branded the decision not to award a foul “mind-boggling”.

“After seeing those given every week, it’s an easy one for the referee to give,” said Jackson.

“It’s one of those circumstances where he’s got to be absolutely certain there’s not a foul rather than the other way.

“On other parts of the pitch it might be the complete opposite to that.

“When your goalkeeper gets clattered like that he’s got to be certain there’s no foul to allow a goal like that to stand.

“You very, very rarely see them given and I’m not happy with that.

“The fact that everyone in the ground can see it apart from the one man who needs to is obviously mind-boggling.”

Sutton manager Matt Gray had sympathy for Jackson, admitting he could see why his former Tottenham youth team-mate was left upset by the decision.

“I wouldn’t be happy if I was them,” he said. “But I haven’t watched it back to be honest.

“I’ve only seen it in real time, but it looks like a melee and you can see why the referee might have given a foul in there.

“I’ve known Johnnie since I was 14 or 15, we came through together at Spurs and kept in touch.

“It’s nice to come up against him in such a big game.”

Sutton went into the game on a poor run of four straight defeats but produced a steely performance in South West London.

They would have won by a greater margin had Tzanev not made two superb saves after the break to deny Will Randall and Josh Neufville.

“It was a superb performance, added Gray. “It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us.

“It’s the worst little run we’ve been on in three years and, as I say, it’s only a little run.

“We’ve been hit really badly with injuries and we’ve had some massive players out today.

“It was a makeshift back four so it’s a great clean sheet for us amidst a great away performance. It certainly could have been a few more.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media