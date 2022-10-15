I like him a lot – Tony Mowbray lauds Sunderland matchwinner Dennis Cirkin

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray hailed “brave” matchwinner Dennis Cirkin after he sparked a superb comeback against Wigan on his return from injury.

Cirkin, 20, had picked up a hamstring injury in Mowbray’s first match in charge but marked his return with an assist and a goal.

The Black Cats had been trailing at half-time after Charlie Wyke scored on his return to the Stadium of Light, but Mowbray’s tactical switch at the break helped turn the tide.

The head coach said the most important factor in the win was the bravery his players showed on the ball after the interval.

“We talked at half-time about quickening everything up, take throw-ins quickly and free-kicks quickly,” Mowbray said.

“I told them I’m not interested in possession stats, I want to see shots.

“We scored a couple of goals and looked a threat. I think we looked comfortable in the first half and conceding came as a shock to us.

“We’ve got good quality footballers but I want to challenge them to play at a high tempo, to play in behind the opposition. The very best teams have a line of five or six right up the pitch, not eight players behind the ball.

“These are the things we have to work on. We’re integrating young players but we have to win along the way, so it’s an important three points.

“We’ve drawn 0-0 in the last two home games which has been frustrating for us, so this was important. We had a lot of good moments in the second half. I want us to be a brave football team and we were there.

“It’s an amazing, brave header from Dennis to win it for us, he’s not favourite to win that header but he launches himself at it from five yards.

“Dennis is an emotional, deep individual who is desperate to do well in football. He’s got the qualities I like in a footballer.

“If the match is a clever, technical game he can join in and play, if it’s an emotional battle he can bring his shield and sword and go to war. I like Dennis Cirkin a lot.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson hinted that he felt Elliot Embleton, who had levelled the scores early in the second half, should have been sent off in the first half for a late challenge on Wyke.

Embleton was instead shown a yellow but Richardson added that he would not be looking for excuses for his side.

“The challenge didn’t look great, it might have been a different outcome had it been the other way round but I’m not going to look for excuses,” he said.

“First half we were very competitive, always looked a threat.

“We didn’t then deal with their second-half threat, they’ve got some very good players. We didn’t manage those moments, the goals come from our own goal kick and then a quick free-kick.

“In the second half we were nowhere near as good in the second half on the ball, but we did look a threat late on.”