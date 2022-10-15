Search

15 Oct 2022

Frustrating afternoon for James Maddison and Leicester in Palace draw

Frustrating afternoon for James Maddison and Leicester in Palace draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 3:38 PM

James Maddison missed the chance to make a lasting impression on England boss Gareth Southgate as Leicester were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace.

Maddison has been vocal in his desire to go to the World Cup with the Three Lions and Southgate was in attendance at the King Power Stadium less than a week before he names his provisional squad for next month’s tournament.

The 25-year-old Maddison was heavily involved in the Foxes play, but missed two decent opportunities, was not at his creative best and was also booked for diving in the lunchtime stalemate, meaning he will miss the midweek game with Leeds.

Maddison can now only wait nervously to see whether Southgate will take a punt on him, but he remains an outsider to be in Qatar.

Not many people, including the Three Lions boss, will remember this game for long, where some Leicester fans chanted for under-pressure boss Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.

The Foxes had the better of it but were unable to make a breakthrough and will view this a missed opportunity to get three points on the board as they remain in the bottom three after 10 games.

Palace were not at their best going forward and mustered just one shot on target in a forgettable affair.

The Foxes started well, with a dangerous Maddison free-kick palmed away by Vicente Guaita.

The Palace goalkeeper had more work to do in the 16th minute as he came out to block Harvey Barnes’ effort after the Leicester forward burst into the area and then he had to beat away a fierce shot from Patson Daka who had been played in by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester have been vulnerable from set-pieces this season and they could have found themselves punished on the half-hour.

Eberechi Eze sent in a free-kick that was perfect for Marc Guehi at the far post, but the England international could not keep his header down.

Eze was at the heart of everything Palace had and he came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he whistled a 20-yard shot inches over the crossbar.

Leicester started the second half well and Maddison found space in front of goal first the first time in the match, but he rolled a 20-yard effort wide of the post.

Palace were not causing much threat going forward, but they forced Danny Ward into his only save just after the hour.

Ward has attracted plenty of criticism for his performances this season, but got down well to keep out Odsonne Edouard’s low shot.

Maddison had another effort soon after but shot straight at Guaita and then sent in a corner for Timothy Castagne, whose weak header went straight at the Palace goalkeeper.

Leicester were the side continuing to push, but they could not make the breakthrough and their fans showed their frustration with their boss at the end.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media