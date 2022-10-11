Balding admits to Coltrane fear ahead of Ascot run

Andrew Balding fears his Doncaster Cup hero Coltrane could be “over the top” ahead of the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Saturday.

The Mastercraftsman gelding has certainly enjoyed a profitable campaign, also winning the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June and a Listed prize at Sandown.

He went on to finish fourth in the Goodwood Cup and second in the Lonsdale Cup before inflicting a surprise defeat on dual Long Distance Cup winner Trueshan on Town Moor last month.

Trueshan could once again be in opposition this weekend, provided Alan King is happy with conditions, and Balding is concerned it could prove to be one run too many for his charge.

Coltrane beats Trueshan and Lismore in the Coral Doncaster Cup at @DoncasterRaces. pic.twitter.com/HsUCBug3Tk — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 11, 2022

“Coltrane is in great form, but he’s had a long year,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“I know I said that before Doncaster too, but he worked almost too well on Saturday – he flew, or at least he did by his standards – and that’s sometimes an indication that they are going over the top.”

Coltrane is a 7-1 shot with most firms while Trueshan is as low as 6-4 in some quarters, despite doubts about his participation.