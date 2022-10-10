Appleby has high hopes for Noble Style next year

Charlie Appleby is looking forward to seeing if Noble Style can develop into a Classic contender when he returns next spring.

The talented son of Kingman has won all three starts as a two-year-old, including when putting in a dazzling display in the Gimcrack, but there has also been the odd disappointment along the way with the colt missing engagements at both Royal Ascot and the Middle Park due to setbacks.

It was a bout of colic which ruled Noble Style out of the Middle Park following his taking success at York. However, the Moulton Paddocks handler has revealed his highly regarded prospect has made a full recovery and is excited at just how good he can be in his three-year-old season.

Noble Style maintains stays unbeaten, winning the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes How good was that performance?#ITVRacing | #EborFestival pic.twitter.com/O6qUigSIJf — ITV Racing (@itvracing) August 19, 2022

Appleby said: “Noble Style ran over five and was electric over six as well. He’s a totally different make-up of a horse to Naval Power.

“He’s put away for the winter and is fine now and he’s going to be that exciting horse in the spring that goes into those trials not knowing what level he is going to achieve.”

Another of Appleby’s prolific juvenile squad currently on the sidelines that also has Classic aspirations next term is Fairy Cross.

👏Good ride! William Buick dictated the @WillHillRacing Prestige Fillies' Stakes from the front on Fairy Cross who dug deep late on to land the Group 3 prize for Charlie Appleby and @godolphin 👇 pic.twitter.com/FyojuzKh5f — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 27, 2022

The daughter of Dubawi impressed when breaking her maiden at Newmarket and although only second to Dancing In The Grass in the Star Stakes, was much the best in a Group Three at Goodwood in August.

Appleby added: “Fairy Cross was going to go to Canada, but met with a wretched joint and missed the race.

“I’ve just left her and she’s very much a filly for next year. She will be put in all the trials and as a Dubawi you would hope she is going to strengthen from two to three.”