Sheehy shines on Lumiere Rock

Joseph O’Brien’s Lumiere Rock provided jockey Mikey Sheehy with a first Group winner after a straightforward success in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

The Saxon Warrior filly was previously the runner up in two maidens, beaten by half a length on both occasions at Galway and then Gowran Park.

Sheehy has ridden the horse in all of her starts and again took the ride at the Curragh, where the chestnut outperformed a price of 11-1 to prevail by a length and a half.

“She’s done it well. I’ve ridden her on all three previous starts and the last day we went steady and she just lacks that bit of a gear,” the rider said.

“Today I was able to make the running and dictate the pace. I kept building it from the four (furlong pole) and in fairness to her, every time a horse joined me she kept finding more.

“Hopefully she is a nice filly going forward and it’s great to get black type for her.

“That’s my first Group winner. I’m delighted to get it and massive thanks to Joseph for the opportunities he gives me.

“I lost my claim here in the Cambridgeshire so things are going good and long may it continue.”

Willie McCreery’s Are We Dreaming was the winner of the Listed Bord Na Mona Recycling Brigid’s Pastures Stakes, succeeding by two and a quarter lengths at 20-1.

“It was an inspired ride by Billy. As he said he got her into a lovely rhythm and when horses get into a rhythm they go better and further than anyone else,” the trainer said.

“She was in a lovely rhythm the whole way and he couldn’t believe he could hear sticks flailing so he sat a bit longer then.

“Hugh Hyland, God rest him, will be looking down. He was a part-owner of this filly so it will give a bit of a boost to the Oghill (House Stud) crew.”

Victory in the Friends Of The Curragh Pollardstown Handicap proved consolation for Jessica Harrington’s Autumn Evening, who did not make the cut for the Irish Cesarewitch.

Sent off the 7-2 favourite under Shane Foley, the dual purpose five-year-old made light work of the contest to succeed by two and a quarter lengths.

“He’s a lovely horse. He didn’t get into the big one (Cesarewitch) but maybe next year he’ll get into it,” the trainer said.

“I don’t think the handicapper will miss him for that!

“They went quick and he travelled beautifully for Shane. It was very comfortable viewing.

“We were thinking of going over fences but I’m not sure what we will do now. There are some good Flat handicaps in Leopardstown and Naas so he’ll probably get entries in those.”