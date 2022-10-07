Search

07 Oct 2022

Bradford defender Liam Ridehalgh still missing for Stockport clash

Bradford will continue to be without defender Liam Ridehalgh for the visit of Stockport on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has been out of action for the last month with a calf injury but could be back in the fold soon.

Winger Abo Eisa suffered a setback on his return from a long-term injury and will miss out yet again.

The weekend’s game will come too soon for Crystal Palace loanee Scott Banks who missed the Bantams’ 2-1 win over Harrogate through injury.

A return to the University of Bradford Stadium looks unlikely for Stockport’s Ollie Crankshaw.

The former Bradford midfielder has been suffering from an ankle injury and looks set to sit on the sidelines for the reunion with his old side.

Striker Antoni Sarcevic will return from his bout of illness.

Midfielder Akil Wright will also return following his suspension.

