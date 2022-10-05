Salt Lake City latest O’Brien juvenile to impress

Aidan O’Brien’s Salt Lake City could be set for a big-race assignment after running out a taking winner at Navan.

The Galileo colt, who is out of Queen Mary and Flying Childers winner Heartache, was second to subsequent National Stakes victor Al Riffa on debut at the Curragh in August.

His next run came in the Convivial Maiden at York, where he disappointed when unplaced on good to firm Knavesmire ground.

Back on home turf with more give in the surface, the bay was a winner for the first time in his career when streaking home five lengths clear under Wayne Lordan in the NavanRacecourse.ie Maiden over a mile.

“Obviously his first run was very eyecatching,” the rider said.

Third time lucky for Salt Lake City who pulls away in the closing stages for a smart victory in the Maiden for the Wayne Lordan and Aidan O'Brien combination

“I don’t really know exactly happened the last day at York. Maybe it was travelling or something like that, I’m not sure, but he’s been working nicely at home and it’s not a surprise to me that he’s gone and done something like that.”

Stable representative Chris Armstrong added: “He’s a lovely colt and Wayne gave him a lovely ride from the front.

“He had a good run the first day at the Curragh and maybe the quick ground was the reason for the slightly disappointing run in England.

“He is a horse that has been coming along and has been working nicely. He is a horse to look forward to next year.”

Betair cut Salt Lake City to 20-1 for the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 22.

Armstrong added: “We have obviously got those Group races in two weeks’ time between Ireland, England and France and he could be one for one of those, but he is a horse to look forward to for next year.”