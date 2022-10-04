Sticking to the game plan paid off for Shinrone

STICKING to the game plan even when Kilcormac/Killoughey threatened to open up a big first half lead, was crucial in helping Shinrone claim their first Sean Robbins Cup on Sunday last according to wing back Killian Sampson.

Killian was one of Shinrone's star performers in the second half firing over four points from play, all from long distance, which played a big part in their historic victory.

He was still trying to take it all in as the team celebrated on the pitch after the presentation of the trophy.

“It's hard to put into words at the minute, it's unbelieveable. I don't think it's going to sink in for a couple of days what we have actually done. We just can't believe it, we're over the moon to be honest,” he said.

The confidence gain from the manner they won their quarter final and semi final games stood to them on Sunday. “It did. That is something that is different about us this year, we have huge belief and our character has really been building all the time. We have gone behind in so many games but we knew that if we stayed doing what we are good at we would be able to come back and we are more than good enough to win any game,” he said.

Early on Kilcormac/Killoughey threatened to open a big lead but missed chances but Killian said he wasn't really worried. “No, that is a factor in our play this year, we never got concerned, never got worried about what's going to happen. Even in the quarter final and semi-final we were behind and we just stuck to the game plan, stayed doing what we are good at and it paid off in the end.”

In previous games they had gone in behind at half time but they came back late in the first half on Sunday to take a two point lead into the break.

“It was a great boost but we kept our feet on the ground. We knew we were the ones behind in the last games and we came back and won twice so we knew that Kilcormac were well able to come back and beat us today and we knew that we had to keep our foot down and keep going,” said the wing back.

Then it seemed that just everything came right for Shinrone in the second half.

“Yeah, it did really. We kind of got some lucky breaks but we put together some great scores. Even when Kilcormac went down and got the goal we never looked like we were under pressure. We stayed sticking to our game plan and I think the minute they got their goal, we replied and Jason got a point down here in the corner and that just summed us up the way we were going.

“I think our fitness showed in the last couple of minutes. We were coming out with balls, we were hungrier and we were winning them up in our forwards and we just stayed ticking over the points. We weren't going for goals, just ticking over and that paid off in the end.”

Himself and his brother Jason accounted for half of Shinrone's 16 points in the second half but they had a great spread of scorers. “Definitely a team effort. We always say it doesn't matter who scores, it is the man in the best position. That is what Trevor has instilled into us. Always the man who is in the best position gets it and it doesn't matter who puts the ball over the bar.”

Unlike previous games, they weren't fighting back on Sunday and had a lead to defend coming into the closing stages. “We knew we had to stay tight in defence, stay on a man, everyone get a man and we knew if we got the ball to the man in the best position, we would just stay ticking over the points and we would keep them at bay,” he added.

Now Killian is looking forward to celebrating this famous victory before turning the focus to Kildare champions Naas in the Leinster Club Championship. “I think we will enjoy this week now and with everyone back in Shinrone but that is definitely something to look forward to. We will probably take this week off but when we get back into training we will be very hungry to get back and get going at Naas again,” he added.