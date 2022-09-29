Search

29 Sept 2022

Port Vale fined £15,000 for fans’ pitch invasion after play-off semi-final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 11:46 AM

Port Vale have been fined £15,000 following the pitch invasion at the end of their League Two play-off semi-final against Swindon in May.

The conclusion of the second leg at Vale Park saw the hosts win on penalties, sparking some unseemly scenes amid a pitch invasion as the visiting players made for the tunnel.

A statement from the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: “Port Vale has been fined £15,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20 that occurred following their EFL League Two fixture against Swindon Town FC on Monday May 16 2022.

“Port Vale FC admitted failing to ensure that its spectators – and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area, at the conclusion of the fixture.

“An independent regulatory commission subsequently imposed the sanction, which remains subject to appeal, and the written reasons for its decision will be published in due course.”

