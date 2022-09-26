10 memorable Stradivarius races from a stellar career

Stradivarius has been the undisputed king of the stayers in recent seasons and will go down as one of the greats.

We look back on 10 memorable runs from John and Thady Gosden’s star…

Goodwood Cup, Goodwood, 2017

Stradivarius really announced his presence on the staying scene as he took full advantage of the three-year-old weight allowance in defeating Gold Cup winner Big Orange on the Sussex Downs. Trying two miles for the first time, Stradivarius was getting 13lb from the older champion, but there could be no quibbling with the manner of his near two-length win, which marked his initial strike in Group One company. He went on to set a new benchmark in winning the race four times.

Lonsdale Cup, York, 2018

With victories in the Yorkshire Cup, Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup in the bag, all that stood between Stradivarius and a £1million bonus was the Lonsdale Cup at York. Weatherbys Hamilton had bravely offered the extra incentive to the staying division and Stradivarius had to show guts aplenty to take home the loot, giving 3lb and a length-and-a-half beating to Count Octave in what was a gritty rather than spectacular effort.

Doncaster Cup, Doncaster, 2019

Not since the uber-popular Double Trigger in 1995 had any horse completed the Ascot-Goodwood-Doncaster Cups treble, but Stradivarius put that to rights in what was admittedly a far from vintage renewal on Town Moor. Dee Ex Bee had chased Stradivarius home on three occasions that summer, but his late withdrawal left an open goal for Gosden’s star and he duly racked up the stayers’ Triple Crown with the minimum of fuss.

Gold Cup, Royal Ascot, 2020

Stradivarius sealed his place in the staying hall of fame when he became just the third horse in the illustrious history of the Gold Cup to win the Royal Ascot feature for a third time. Joining Sagaro and four-times victor Yeats, Stradivarius absolutely dotted up, prompting wild applause from the few people permitted on course due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He would have been afforded a hero’s welcome had it been any other year, but nevertheless Stradivarius’ 10-length demolition job merely demonstrated his absolute superiority over the staying trips, scything through the field before cantering home.

Goodwood Cup, Goodwood, 2020

The winning margin may only have been a length, but Stradivarius showed his admirable turn of foot to turn an unpromising position into a record fourth successive Goodwood Cup. Stuck in a pocket at one point, Stradivarius was too good for Nayef Road again and dished out a beating to the Queen’s Vase and Irish Derby winner Santiago, who was getting 15lb, back in third.

Lonsdale Cup, York, 2021

Stradivarius became the first horse to win the Lonsdale Cup three times – and what a race, as he edged out Spanish Mission in a tremendous finish. Five other top stayers, including Further Flight and Persian Punch, had won the race twice – and Stradivarius showed the fire still burns bright with a battling performance. Spanish Mission and William Buick made him fight all the way and were narrowly in front at one stage, only for Stradivarius to find that little bit extra in the dying strides to win by a head. Dettori and Stradivarius paraded in front of the packed stands and were given a tremendous reception all the way back to the winner’s enclosure.

Doncaster Cup, Doncaster, 2021

With his chief rival Trueshan missing this potential clash on account of unsuitable ground, Stradivarius was the 4-11 favourite to regain his crown on Town Moor – and the result was scarcely ever in doubt. Given a confident Dettori ride, he cruised into contention in the home straight, with the popular Italian looking round for non-existent dangers as he moved alongside the front-running Nayef Road. Once given his head, Stradivarius readily extended clear – passing the post with two and a half lengths in hand over Alerta Roja and returning to a rapturous welcome from the crowd on Town Moor, just as the rain started to pour.

Yorkshire Cup, York, 2022

Coming into his seventh racing season at the ripe old age of eight, there were plenty questioning the wisdom of returning for a final hurrah. Stradivarius put those doubters right as he bade a perfect farewell to Yorkshire racegoers on the Knavesmire. Unbeaten in six starts at the track, he surpassed the great Ardross in landing a third Yorkshire Cup, with the York fans cheering their hero to the rafters as Dettori trotted him back past the stands in what transpired to be his final career success.

Gold Cup, Royal Ascot, 2022

So near, yet so far. Stradivarius had a fourth Gold Cup win and Ascot immortality tantalisingly within his reach, but after needing to be switched to make a run, Kyprios and Mojo Star had already flown and despite his trademark gutsy finish, he had to settle for third. Frankie Dettori’s ride attracted plenty of criticism, but you could not fault Stadivarius’ heart.

Goodwood Cup, Goodwood, 2022

All year connections had hinted that this could be the final act of a wonderful few years for Stradivarius and while they left Goodwood hungry for more so well did he run, it was to prove the finale of an exceptional career. With Andrea Atzeni replacing Frankie Dettori following the Ascot fall out, the gallant eight-year-old briefly hit the front and it looked like we were in for a fairytale win. However, Kyprios battled back, denying Stradivarius a triumphant farewell by just neck.