Liam Gordon in contention as Walsall host Tranmere

Liam Gordon could be involved for Walsall as they prepare to host Tranmere.
The defender made his comeback from injury against Cheltenham in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek and Saddlers manager Michael Flynn confirmed Gordon had been training fully since then.
Oisin McEntee is edging closer to a comeback and could return to full contact training soon.
Hayden White and Tom Knowles could also line-up after they made their return from injury and illness against the Robins.
Tranmere will still be without Paul Glatzel when they face Walsall.
The striker faces a long spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury and will require an operation.
Manager Micky Mellon is still without a selection of players including Tom Davies, Kyle Jameson, Luke Robinson, Charlie Jolley and Joel Mumbongo.
Tranmere are currently 14th in the League Two table.
Carmel McConigley, Teresa Boyle, Fr. Eamonn Kelly and Mary Heffernan on their walk to Knock Shrine in County Mayo
Corville House at Sean Ross Abbey near Roscrea operated as a mother and baby home from 1932 to 1970 - photo: D. Keegan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.