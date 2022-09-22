Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit

Shrewsbury midfielder Elliott Bennett is a doubt for the visit of Burton after missing training through illness.
The 33-year-old made his first appearance of the season in the midweek Papa Johns Trophy defeat to Port Vale but has fallen ill.
Striker Dan Udoh had surgery on a knee injury this week and will be out for some time.
Fellow forward Aiden O’Brien is still sidelined after a hip operation last month, as is Julien Dacosta (hernia).
Burton midfielder Ciaran Gilligan is out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury injury sustained last weekend.
Goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo is absent on international duty with Finland.
Deji Oshilaja came off late in Tuesday’s Papa Johns win over Sheffield Wednesday with a tight hamstring and needs to be assessed, as does Calum Butcher (groin) and Mustapha Carayol (muscle strain).
Midfielder Jonny Smith made a goalscoring return from suspension in midweek and could be in contention to start in the league.
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Junior 'A' Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Saturday were Morgan Tynan of Ballinagar and Jordan Quinn of Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Enjoying the Ploughing on Thursday were Michael Dolan, Tullamore Show, Ger Scully, Tullamore Tribune, Noel Morris, Rath and Niall Grennan, Grennan's of Rath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.