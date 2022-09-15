Former Wales captain and ‘iconic’ voice of rugby Eddie Butler dies aged 65

Former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65, with tributes lamenting the loss of an “iconic” sporting voice.

The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.

Former England hooker and Butler’s BBC colleague Brian Moore offered a touching social media farewell.

I am devastated by this news. Ed, I'm sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn't like that between us, was it.Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have lost a very dear friend.Goodbye Edward. https://t.co/wtbEmQJhCm — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 15, 2022

Butler rose to prominence with Pontypool in the 1970s, representing Wales between 1980 and 1984.

He toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1983, before forging a highly respected career as a commentator and broadcaster.

We are devastated by the passing of our much loved and admired ambassador Eddie Butler. Please read our full statement here. pic.twitter.com/AqVE9j3WN3 — Prostate Cymru (@ProstateCymru) September 15, 2022

Butler represented Cambridge University from 1976 to 1978 while studying French and Spanish at Fitzwilliam College.

The imposing back-row forward made his Wales debut in the 18-9 win over France in January 1980.

After rugby Butler enjoyed a short stint as a teacher, then worked for a property development company – before finding another niche in broadcasting.

Butler moved on from stints with national newspapers to excel for the BBC in commentary on rugby, but also adding colour to major sporting events, notably coverage of the Olympics.

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Rob Butcher insisted his country owed Butler a sizeable debt for his contribution to the sport.

“For many Eddie was the voice of Welsh rugby and he will be sorely missed by supporters around the globe as well as his friends throughout the game and here at the WRU,” said Butcher.

“He proudly represented his country as a player, was a mainstay in press boxes around the world long after he retired from the game and has been prolific in the way in which he has served Welsh rugby in both the written and spoken word over decades.

We are devastated to hear of Eddie's passing and everyone in Welsh rugby sends their sincerest condolences to Eddie's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DlYKuEpA0I — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) September 15, 2022

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, who we also know well and cherish, and his close friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

“He was a unique individual on the game in Wales owes him a debt of gratitude for his contributions both on and off the pitch.”

The BBC director general Tim Davie also paid tribute to a “wonderful wordsmith” who voiced some of rugby’s most vital moments.

“Everyone at BBC Sport is shocked and saddened by this very sad news,” said Davie.

“Eddie was a brilliantly gifted commentator, writer and reporter whose passion for the game of rugby union shone through every broadcast.

“A wonderful wordsmith with a rich, iconic voice, he provided the definitive soundtrack to some of the greatest moments in rugby’s history.

“He will be much missed by all of us, our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”