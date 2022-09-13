Search

13 Sept 2022

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen

Former Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to his “wonderful, extraordinary” friend, the Queen.

Stewart struck up a close bond with Her Majesty, who died on Thursday aged 96.

“She was a wonderful lady,” Stewart told Good Morning Britain.

“She was certainly the most extraordinary lady that I have ever known. She had a command of every element of our lives so completely and she carried our country in such a dignified way.

“Her Majesty created that monarchy in a manner that will last forever. We are losing someone that we’ll never see again.”

Stewart, 83, became close to the Queen after meeting Princess Anne, who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1971 having won the individual title at the European Eventing Championship.

“When she won sportswoman of the year I won sportsman of the year so we shared a lot of events together. For some reason we got on very well,” he added of Princess Anne.

“She was a very good driver – and Her Majesty was a wonderful driver. Her discipline as a driver was fantastic.”

The Queen even attended Stewart’s 80th birthday celebrations at the Royal Automobile Club on Pall Mall.

“She came to our home quite often and was a remarkable lady,” said Stewart. “A wonderful companion and it’s just the saddest thing.

“For all the people that I’ve lost – 57 of my friends were killed driving racing cars – I’ve felt more pain this last few days than I have in any other circumstances because there will never be another. She has been the ultimate monarch.”

