Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday

Morecambe forward Cole Stockton is expected to return to action in the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Stockton did not feature in the Shrimps’ last two matches amid speculation he was set to leave the club, but he will remain with them at least until January after no move materialised.

Midfielder Liam Shaw is hoping to retain his place and face his former club after making his debut for Morecambe in the recent draw at Bristol Rovers.

Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus remain long-term absentees.

Sheffield Wednesday trio Michael Smith, Alex Mighten and Mallik Wilks are all hoping to make their first league starts for the club.

Forward Smith, striker Wilks and winger Mighten have all stepped off the bench for the Owls since completing summer moves, but have yet to make their full league debuts.

Defender Ben Heneghan could return to contention after missing the last two league games due to a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will also be pushing for a recall after recovering from a hamstring strain.