Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation

Savannah Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury has expressed frustration over the timing of the cancellation of Saturday’s world middleweight title unification bout against Claressa Shields in London.

The British Boxing Board of Control made the decision to cancel all of this weekend’s scheduled tournaments out of respect to the Queen, with the historic all-female O2 Arena bill its most high-profile casualty.

The decision was announced almost two hours following the scheduled weigh-in for the contest, which promoters Boxxer had said would take place behind closed doors while the status of the contest remained in doubt.

@Savmarshall1 not eaten for 24 plus hours, been nice to announce this earlier, it’s on it’s off etc. not good for fighters. However feel for all the fighters and their whole teams, also @SkySportsBoxing @boxxer who have put so much on the line for this to happen. — peter fury, (@peterfury) September 9, 2022

Fury tweeted: “(Savannah Marshall) has not eaten for 24-plus hours – been nice to announce this earlier, it’s on, it’s off etc. Not good for fighters.”

However, Fury did add his sympathy for the promoters and added in response to the Board’s announcement: “When things are out of your control we must move forward. Main thing right now is to show our deepest respects to the queen and their family”.

In a statement, Boxxer indicated they are working towards October 15 as a new date for the contest. American Shields tweeted simply: “Yeah, I understand.”