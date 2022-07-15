Midnight 7s returns at Tullamore Rugby Club

Fun and games at the Tullamore Rugby Club Midnight 7s.
After a Covid enforced break, the very popular Midnight 7s will return at Tullamore Rugby Club on Saturday, July 23.
It will be one of the most anticipated night of the summer. 20 teams from all over Ireland and Europe battle it out in Men's and Women's competitions.
Now Irelands premier one day 7s tournament, the club have a great day's entertainment in store. 7s rugby action, food stalls, late bar, live music, DJ and much more. Entry is only €10. Don't miss out on the social night of the summer.
