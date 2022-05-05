Tullamore's Daniel reaches national cup final with St Kevin's

The St Kevin Boys Under 12 team featuring Tullamore boy Daniel Holton (back row, fourth from the right) which qualified for the final of the SFAI Cup
TULLAMORE youngster Daniel Holton will be playing in an SFAI national cup final after helping his St Kevin's team beat another Dublin side St Joseph's Boys in the semi-final.
Daniel scored a crucial second half equaliser in the Under 12 SFAI Cup semi-final before contributing to the St Kevin's winner 10 minutes from the end of a very competitive game against Joeys.
Qualifying for the national final capped a memorable Easter break for Daniel because he also scored a spectacular goal in St Kevin's Boys' 4-4 draw with the Manchester United Under 12s earlier in April.
Pictured at the presentation of ‘The Co-operative Hands of FRS’ bronze sculpture to Peter Byrne are: (l. to r.) Joan Byrne, Peter Byrne, former CEO, FRS Network, Jen Donnery, Artist and Colin Donnery,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.