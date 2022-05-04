Slow start for Offaly greyhounds but week ends with seven winners

After the high of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial last week where over €150k was given out, it was a more modest week of racing this week.

However, some class racing both in Shelbourne and around the provincial tracks. It was a poor start to the week for Offaly winners and we had to wait till Saturday to get a dog on winners podium.

Early Week Racing

Thursday, Shelbourne, in the final of an ON2 unraced stake, Droopys Newby (Laughil Blake-Droopys Zero) was a one length winner of the €1.5k first prize Cheque for Tamara Butler in 28.97 at 3/1.

Friday Racing

In Tralee, in the first round of one of their top annual events, the Lee Strand A3 550, won last by Dromulton Pilot for Pat McMahon, six heats with Tullig Cryname going fastest for Pat Buckley in 29.57 seven lengths at a very short 1/3 fav.

In Kilkenny, in the semi-finals of the Phonsie McDonald memorial A3 stake, Ratchies Gift won the first for P.J Peacock in 29.34 (20 slow) by one length at 5/2. The second semi went to Boothebest for Thomas Buggy in 29.19 (20 slow) by one length at 6/4 fav.

Clonmel hosted the final of the Sorley O’Dornan Memorial A5 stake, Moanteen Linford (Droopys Buick- Moanteen Ellie) was first past the line in 28.74, by six lengths, with the €1.5k pot going to trainer Rachel Wheeler and owner Gerwyn Price.

Saturday Racing

Limerick staged the first round of the Epic Hero Limerick Oaks, won last year by the great Scooby Princess for Jennifer O’Donnell. Just four heats, with Annagh Lucy easily delivering the fastest run for once again Rachel Wheeler in 28.24 by five lengths at 6/1.

First Offaly winners of the week were in Mullingar, where we had three. In an S4 400 yard sprint, Optic Rambo was a one length winner for Edenderry trainer David Hanlon in 22.23 (20 slow) at even money fav. Hanlon was back in the winners enclosure when Sanitize (Droopys Jet-Love Honey) won an A4 sweepstake final in 29.72 (80 slow) by eleven lengths at 4/6 fav with €500 to the winner here. In an A8 sweepstake semifinal, Valentia Hunter won for Geashill trainer Margaret Bolton in 31.24 (80 slow) by one length at 3/1.

In Shelbourne Park, in the final of the RCETS AO stake, Droopys Good (Ballybough Mike - Droopys Cuckoo) came good and was an easy eight length winner of the €3k first prize in 29.17 (50 slow) with Owen McKenna training at 3/1. One Faithful winner, in an AO bitch contest, Highview Moment seemed to enjoy the heavy going when coming from off the pace to win by a comfortable six lengths in 29.23 (50 slow) at 3/1 for Croghan trainer Gerry Merriman.

Sunday Racing

The quarter-finals of the R.P.G.T.V. Irish Cesarewitch were the main attraction at the matinee meeting in Mullingar. Four top class heats, with Magical Mary going fastest for Pat Guilfoyle in a fast 33.48 by four lengths at 1/4 fav. Last year Pat won this stake with Amazing Alice and is now favorite with the bookies to retain the trophy with Magical Mary. Next fastest on the clock was Crafty Bonanza for Slane trainer Martin Lanney in 33.68 by four lengths at 2/1. Robert Gleeson’s Toolmaker Beach Justified his odds of 8/11 fav when winning by one length in 33.84. The final heat went to Glendalough for Ballinagar owner Liam Kirley and is the only Offaly dog left in the stake. His winning time of 34.05 was very good considering it was a messy race but Glendalough showed great determination to clear the first bend and power home to win by two lengths at a well fancied 3/1. Would expect him to make final Sunday. All heats in the Cesarewitch were rated. .80 slow.

Two Offaly winners on the supporting card, in an A6 grade, Lingrawn Mona won in 30.37 (60 slow) by one length at 9/4 for Moneygall owner Liam Jones. The final race on the card also went to the Jones’s kennels but this time to Mary as Lingrawn Heidi was first over the whitewash in an A5 race in 29.82 (60 slow) by seven lengths at 11/2.

Upcoming Events

Friday, quarter-finals of the Lee Strand 550 in Tralee. Saturday, semifinal of the Epic Hero Limerick Oaks, final of the A8 stake in Mullingar. Sunday, semifinals of the Cesarewitch, also in Mullingar.

Offaly dog of the week

Glendalough gets the vote this week, winning a quarter-final of the Irish Cesarewitch in Mullingar on Sunday for Liam Kirley.