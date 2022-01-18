Gone to the dogs: Offaly winners still scarce

Offaly winners were scarce over the last few weeks and sadly this week proved no different. However, there was some quality racing with the first round of the Gold Cup in Shelbourne on Saturday and the second round of the Rural Kennels ON2 unraced in Clonmel on Sunday. With a few exceptions, Mullingar is supplying the majority of our dogs on the winners podium.



Early Week Racing

Nothing much to report from a Faithful point of view from Monday to Thursday. Expect this to change in a few weeks when some novices start appearing.



Friday Racing

Shelbourne Park, in the final of the RCETS A2 Sweepstake, Catunda Ronnie (Droopys Jet-Catunda Yvonne) was first past the line by one length, at 3/1 in 28.60, with the €1.2k cheque going to long time patron of the game Micheal Byrne. In the semi-finals of an A3 stake, Saffron Mick got in first in 29.12, by two lengths at 2/1, for Ray Melia with Gizmo Smasher the second for Jamie McGee in a much faster 28.62, by eight lengths, at 6/4. Our first Offaly winner of the week was Thirtynine Winks for Edenderry owner Thomas Glynn in an A2 contest in 28.55 by five lengths at 4/6 fav with David Murray training.



Saturday Racing

Dundalk, in an ON2 unraced over the 400 yard trip, Laughil Gordon was a one length winner for Kilcormac owners Mary and Paul Jennings in 21.69, also with Murray training.

In Limerick, in the quarter-finals of the Ballymac Cooper @ Stud A3 stake, Hillside Flyer delivered the fastest of the four heats in 28.98 by one length at 6/1 for Pat Horgan.

Three Offaly winners in Mullingar, in an A3 race, Brunswick Billy was first past the whitewash, in 30.09 by two lengths at 3/1, for Geashill trainer Margaret Bolton. The other two winners were for the Jones' in Moneygall. Lingrawn Mona won an A7 contest also in 30.09 by seven lengths at 6/4 for Liam Jones and Lingrawn Roxy an A5 for Kevin Jones in 29.66 by six lengths at 3/1. All races in Mullingar were rated .60 slow.

Some great racing in Shelbourne Park, with the first round of the RCETS AAO Gold Cup. Eight heats with Graham Holland having three of them. He also supplied the fastest Heat winner as Bockos Budsit stopped the clock in 28.36 by six lengths at 5/2. The eight heat winners have won seventy five races between them and have amassed over €93k in winning prize money.

One final on the night, an AO 525, with Flaminmoneybags (Laughil Blake - Killaheen Queen) winning the €1.5k cheque for the Two Laois and Four Kilkenny Syndicate in 28.85 by three lengths at 5/2.



Sunday Racing

Two More Offaly winners at the matinee meeting in Mullingar, in an A5 grade, Weather Maker had his nineteenth career win for Ballycommon owner Peter Raine in 30.16 (70 slow) by one length at a decent 8/1. In an A7 race, Lahinch Flash won in 29.98 (70 slow) by three lengths at 5/2 for Clara owner P.J. and Billy Cleary.

In Clonmel, in the second round of the Rural Kennels ON2 unraced, six heats, all won in top class times. A double for Holland and Owen McKenna who both seem to be carrying most of the aces, however the fastest run was done by Droopys Nice One for John Coleman in 28.62. Twenty four dogs remain after Sundays second round with each one having a claim to advancing all the way to the winners rostrum.

Upcoming Events

Friday, final of the A3 Stake in Shelbourne. Saturday, semifinals of the Ballymac Cooper A3 in Limerick and quarterfinals of the Gold Cup in Shelbourne. Sunday, quarterfinals of the Rural Kennels ON2 unraced in Clonmel.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week

While Weather Maker isn’t running in the top grades, his nineteen wins and eighteen seconds in his own grade is unbelievably consistent and winning again this week for Peter Raine makes him an obvious choice for dog of the week. Well deserved.



Offaly Winners

Seven Offaly winners this week, well done to all involved.