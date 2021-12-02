Success for Offaly swimmers at National Community Games finals

Emma Mooney, Isabel Mooney and Solomiya Horodetska
OFFALY competitors had plenty of success at the Community Games Swimming National Final 2021 which took place in UL on November 27.
Offaly did very well with four medal finishes (3 Tullamore and 1 Ferbane). A lot of the other swimmers also reached the finals and made their areas and county proud.
Medalists were;
Emma Mooney- Gold U12 Freestyle
Solomiya Horodetska- Gold U12 Breastroke
Isabel Mooney- Bronze U12 Backstroke (Isabel is in this age category again next year)
Sasha Coleman- Bronze U14 Freestyle
Solomiya swims with Tullamore Swim Club and the other 3 with Athlone Swim Club.
The Offaly representatives were;
Tullamore- Emma Mooney, Isabel Mooney, Joshua Razon, Solomiya Horodetska, Peter Coyne, Daire Spollen, Grace Connolly & Aoibheann Mannion
Ferbane- Jack McGuinness, Harry McGuinness, Sasha Coleman, Luke Healy
Edenderry- Luke Sweeney Noonan.
