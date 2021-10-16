Search

16/10/2021

Line up decided for Offaly Junior C Football Final as huge weekend of football action gets underway

The line up was decided for Offaly Junior C Football Final on Friday evening kicking off a  huge weekend of football action. 

The final will be a local derby as Daingean and Ballycommon will go head to head. 

In another local derby in the semi-final, Ballycommon overcame Cappincur by 0-13 to 0-10 in Geashill. 

It was a tighter affair in the other semi-final as Daingean edged past Rhode in a low scoring game in Croghan by 0-9 to 1-5.

Those games kicked off a huge weekend of football action in the county with Senior, Senior B and Intermediate and Junior Football semi-finals all taking place over Saturday and Sunday.

Here are all the football semi-final fixtures for the weekend including two double headers in O'Connor Park

Saturday October 16
O'Connor Park: SFC 'B' semi-final; Clara v Walsh Island (Fergal Smyth) 2pm
Gracefield: IFC semi-final; Clodiagh Gaels v Raheen (Kevin Williamson) 4pm
Gaelic Park: IFC semi-final; Daingean v Clonbullogue (Basil Cronin) 4pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC semi-final; Tullamore v Ferbane (Marius Stones) 4pm

Sunday October 17
Durrow: JFC semi-final; Doon v Edenderry (Paurig Gallagher) 12 noon.
Ballinagar: JFC semi-final; Tullamore v Rhode (Joey Deehan) 12 noon.
O'Connor Park: SFC 'B' semi-final; Tubber V Ballycumber (Eamon O Connor) 2pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC semi-final; Durrow v Rhode (Fintan Pierce) 4pm.

