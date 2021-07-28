Double delight for Tullamore's young guns

Tullamore Town FC Under 10 Boys capped off a fantastic season by winning the Midlands Europa 1 Cup, defeating St Joseph's Reds from Athlone in a sun drenched Stanley O'Hara Park in Clara on Saturday afternoon July 24.

The team managed by James Galvin, Joe Creevy and David Horkan have completed the double this season having won the league earlier this month.

Speaking after the game, coach James Galvin said; “We knew we had to start strong and be at our best as St Joseph's were going to be formidable opponents. They were very good with some great passing and technical ability. But our lads love a challenge and enjoy the pressure and excitement of big games. Our team strategy paid off especially in the intense heat on Saturday afternoon".

Tullamore Town opened the scoring from a Conor Horkan goal, the team's top scorer this season . On the day, they missed the striking boots of Charlie Creevy who was on holiday and had been brilliant all season. Tullamore hadn't it all their own way and relied on superb defensive displays from rock solid Daithi Boland, the speedy Owen Walsh and the ever agile Aaron Kenny. Cillian Humphrey was a force to be reckoned with in goals as he has been all season and made some crucial saves.

Just before half time, the St Joseph's equaliser came and now the pressure was on. Huge displays from the mighty Ross Spollen, a very determined and skillful Jack McDermott, the strong Thomas Clooney and Caiden Hogan and the non stop Kristian Svderkis followed, as Tullamore went in search of the lead once more. Daragh Galvin duly delivered as he has on many occasions this season with a long range shot that lifted the net.

Tullamore were in front again and the mercury was rising in Clara again. And now the steely Jake McCumiskey, Josh Ghori Donovan, Conor Grattan and Ivan Ainskin were then deployed into battle to offer reinforcements to the weary.

The Tullamore Town lads were now out on their feet in the intense heat. They knew they needed another goal to seal the win as St Joseph's were not holding back and massive defensive displays were needed and delivered from everyone all over the park. Under attack, the Tullamore lads stood their ground and again the great heart they showed throughout the season paid off. Soon the ball was at the other end of the pitch. The St. Joseph’s back line was now under attack and Daragh Galvin struck again for Tullamore!

Only minutes left now, the lads were on the verge of the double in what can only be described as the strangest of Seasons given where the country has been for the last 18 months. The final whistle finally went and for this group of young lads the victory was theirs on a final score line of Tullamore Town 3 St Joseph's Reds 1. A great game of football played in great spirit by both sides.

It was then back to Tullamore to celebrate with ice cold 99’s all ‘round. Congratulations to everyone of the lads. They turn up for every training session and every match, hail rain or shine and love to play football.