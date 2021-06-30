WATCH: This point scored in a Midlands derby is one of the best points you'll see!

James Duggan's point was out of this world
In the midst of an incredibly high scoring U-20 game between Laois and Westmeath last night was one point that could well end up being the score of the year.
Laois won the game 4-33 to 4-27 (that's not a misprint) after extra-time but this score from James Duggan would have been worth the admission fee if people could have gotten into the game. The first point you will see is run of the mill but the second one is extraordinary and showed incredible effort from the young man despite him being in obvious pain!
Click the link below posted below to relive the score with commentary from Pat O'Sullivan and Enda Lyons
What a score last night from a magnificent game of hurling in the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) June 30, 2021
After extra time the final score was Laois 4.33 V 4.27 Westmeath
The score of the game, of the week, month & year coming from James Duggan#laoisgaa @gaaleinster #wherewebelong pic.twitter.com/ow0EXY5v9O
More News
Midlands Prison Portlaoise inmates to see video made with Prof Luke O'Neill of Trinity College Dublin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.