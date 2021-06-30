WATCH: This point scored in a Midlands derby is one of the best points you'll see!

WATCH: Laois U20 star shows amazing skill to score one of the best points ever scored in O'Moore Park

James Duggan's point was out of this world

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

In the midst of an incredibly high scoring U-20 game between Laois and Westmeath last night was one point that could well end up being the score of the year. 

Laois won the game 4-33 to 4-27 (that's not a misprint) after extra-time but this score from James Duggan would have been worth the admission fee if people could have gotten into the game. The first point you will see is run of the mill but the second one is extraordinary and showed incredible effort from the young man despite him being in obvious pain!

Click the link below posted below to relive the score with commentary from Pat O'Sullivan and Enda Lyons

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie