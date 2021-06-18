Offaly TD says what we're all thinking about Declan Rice

Offaly TD says what we're all thinking about Declan Rice

Rice during his underage playing days for the Republic of Ireland PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly TD Barry Cowen summed up the thoughts of Irish soccer fans watching England against Scotland at Euro 2020 on Friday evening.

The hotly fancied English side were held to a scoreless draw against Scotland in their Group stage game at Wembley.

Republic of Ireland defector Declan Rice lined out for England but failed to stamp his authority on the game while 20-year-old Chelsea ace Billy Gilmour impressed in the centre of the park for Scotland.

Rice infamously switched allegiances and declared for England after playing at underage level for Ireland.

Barry Cowen posted to Facebook after the gsme: "The Irishman Rice that we lost to England is overrated thankfully."

Many agreed with the Clara man with those on social media expressing their disappointment with the English performance on the night, particularly Rice and his midfield colleagues in white. 

Fellow Irish underage player Jack Grealish was a second half substitute for England but he too failed to unlock the Scottish defence. 

In the end, Scotland had the better chances and could have won the game late on. 

England will play the Czech Republic next with Scotland going up against Croatia in their final group game. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie