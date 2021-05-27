REVEALED: The 2021 Offaly football and hurling championship draws have been made

The draws have been made for the 2021 Offaly football and hurling championships.

Some draws have yet to be made as finals for 2020 have not yet been played.

The draws are as follows

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship

Group 1: Rhode; Ferbane; Cappincur; Durrow

Group 2: Tullamore; Edenderry; Shamrocks; Bracknagh

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Group 1: Gracefield, Erin Rovers; Tubber; Walsh Island

Group 2: Clara; Ballycumber; Ferbane; St Rynaghs

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1: Shannonbridge; Ballycommon; Raheen; Clodiagh Gaels

Group 2: Kilcormac/Killoughey; Clonbullogue; St Brigid's; Daingean

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Championship

Group 1: Tullamore; Clara; Balllinagar; Rhode

Group 2: Doon; Kilclonfert; Edenderry; 2020 Junior B Championship Winner

Molloy Precast Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1: Kilcormac/Killoughey; Birr; Coolderry; Ballinamere; Kinnitty

Group 2: St Rynagh's; Belmont; Shinrone; Seir Kieran; Drumcullen

There is no SHC B draw as it's one group of six teams.

Molloy Precast Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group 1: Losing 2020 IHC Finalist; Shamrocks; Seir Kieran; Birr

Group 2: Carrig and Riverstown; St Rynagh's; Belmont; 2020 JHC Champions

The remainder of the championship draws will be made after the remaining 2020 finals are completed