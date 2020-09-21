Sam Bennett's Tour De France green jersey win brings up Offaly connection

Edenderry's cycling club, Team905, has paid a glowing tribute to Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sam Bennett after his stunning green jersey win at the Tour De France.

Bennett claimed the green jersey as the top sprinter in the historic competition, the first Irish man to do so since Sean Kelly in 1989.

Team905 has also pointed out a connection to Sam's career right here in Offaly.

"No cycling club could let this week pass without congratulating the rocket from Carrick-on-Suir, Sam Bennett, on his outstanding performances in this year’s Tour de France. His two stage wins, one on the most famous finish in cycling on

the Champs - Elysses were certainly the Irish sports achievement of the year.

"He has become the first Irish winner of this classification since his fellow Carrick man Sean Kelly in 1989. Any rider winning the Maillot Vert has to be extremely consistent throughout the three weeks of the race. Points are awarded to the first fifteen finishers on every stage and for a separate sprint at some point in each stage. The winner is the rider who accumulates the most points and for Bennet to win so convincingly, taking two stage victories into the bargain, he has certainly proved himself a world-class talent.

"Throw in the fact that he was up against Peter Sagan, who has won this competition seven times, and the enormity of his achievement is even greater."

Explaining further, the club said: "Sam does have a tenuous link with the Faithful County, as his first really big win as an amateur came on a stage of the Ras Tailteann into Clara in 2009. We’ll be hearing a lot more about him."

You can see more from Team905 over on their Facebook page.