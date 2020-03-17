BREAKING: Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots in free agency
Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patirots. The six time Superbowl winner made the announcement today.
The now 42 year old became the starting quarterback for the Patriots in 2001 after being drafted number 199 in 2000.
He posted two separate statements today confirming his decision to leave and break up his winning partnership with Bill Belichick.
FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
