Racing: All eyes on the Punchestown Festival
Five days of racing for this year's National Hunt Festival
Get set for racing at Punchestown
Soak up the atmosphere at The Punchestown Festival from Tuesday, April 28, to Saturday, May 2. Here’s everything you need to know;
Top jump horses, owners, trainers and jockeys from Ireland and the UK come together for the Punchestown Festival. There are a total of 39 races run at the Punchestown Festival, including 12 Grade 1 contests.
Punchestown is the home of Irish Jump Racing and hosts the famous La Touche Cup – a must-see for any racing fan.
Tuesday, April 28 – Punchestown Champion Chase Day
Wednesday, April 28 – Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup Day
Thursday, April 30 – Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle Day
Friday, May 1 – BETDAQ Champion Hurdle Day
Saturday, May 2 – Ballymore Festival Family Day
