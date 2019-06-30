Offaly's season comes to an end as Laois to seal place in the next round

The Offaly Senior Footballers' season came to an end on Saturday night as they lost out to Laois in O'Moore Park in Round 3 of the Qualifiers.

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 Qualifer

Laois 0-20 Offaly 0-15

It was the Kingston brothers, Donie and Paul, who did the majority of the damage for Laois scoring 10 points between them and while Offaly

The sides were level at ten points apiece at the break, but a strong second-half performance saw Laois through to Monday morning's draw.

Laois opened with the first score of the game after just fifteen seconds, John O'Loughlin claiming the throw-in before laying the ball off to Trevor Collins who found Paul Kingston to dissect the posts. Offaly had a goal chance directly after when the two McNamee's combined, but Ruairi's shot was straight at Brody in the Laois goals.

Offaly levelled through a Niall McNamee free, and then took the lead through Ruairi McNamee with five minutes elapsed. Laois hit-back with four on the bounce, Donie Kingston (2) Ross Munnelly (free) and Kieran Lillis to push into the lead.

Offaly got back on level terms with three of their own. Goalkeeper Paddy Dunican came up to nail a free, while Ruairi McNamee and Bernard Allen stroked over to leave the score at five points apiece.

Ross Munnelly and Kieran Lillis pointed either side of Ruairi McNamee's third of the half, before Paul Kingston pushed Laois two points ahead. Offaly rallied before the break with Niall and Ruairi McNamee, along with Anton Sullivan pointing to see Offaly pull one point in front.

Donie Kingston (free) and Colm Murphy had Laois back into the lead before the break, but a Niall McNamee point in the second minute of injury-time sent the sides in level at ten points apiece.

Laois restarted the half with Paul and Donie Kingston points to edge them back into the lead. Paddy Dunican came forward to convert another free for John Maughan's side, but Laois rattled off four more through Donie Kingston (2), Colm Murphy and substitute Eoin Lowry pointing seconds after his introduction.

Johnny Moloney and Dunican traded scores with Paul Kingston, Robbie Pigott and Evan O'Carroll after his introduction. Offaly pulled two more back through Allen and Ruairi McNamee, but Laois finished on a high with O'Carroll's second sailing over to seal the Laois win.

LAOIS

Scorers: Donie Kingston 0-6 (0-3 frees), Paul Kingston 0-4, Ross Munnelly 0-2 (0-1 free), Evan O'Carroll 0-2, Kieran Lillis 0-2, Colm Murphy 0-2, Eoin Lowry 0-1, Robbie Pigott 0-1

Team: Graham Brody; Stephen Attride, Denis Booth, Gareth Dillon; Trevor Collins, Robert Pigott, Patrick O’Sullivan; John O’Loughlin, Kieran Lillis ; Daniel O’Reilly, Donie Kingston , Marty Scully; Paul Kingston, Colm Murphy , Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise). Subs: Eoin Lowry for Munnelly (47 mins), Eoin Buggie for O'Sullivan (51 mins), Evan O'Carroll for Murphy (54 mins), Damien O'Connor for O'Reilly (63 mins), Sean Byrne for Lillis (63 mins), David Seale for Attride (67 mins),

OFFALY

Scorers: Ruairi McNamee 0-4,Niall McNamee 0-3 (0-1 free), Bernard Allen 0-3, Paddy Dunican 0-3 free, Anton Sullivan 0-1, Johnny Moloney 0-1

Team: Paddy Dunican; Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney, David Dempsey; Cian Donohoe, Johnny Moloney, Niall Darby; Eoin Carroll, Peter Cunningham; Shane Horan, Anton Sullivan, Cathal Mangan; Bernard Allen, Niall McNamee, Ruairi McNamee. Subs: Mark Abbott for Carroll (48 mins), Paul McConway for Cunningham (54 mins), Cunningham for Sullivan (67 mins),

REFEREE: David Coldrick (Meath)