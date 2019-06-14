Offaly All-Ireland winner blasts interim management in extraordinary Twitter rant

Offaly All-Ireland winner Daithí Regan has blasted the interim management of the county's senior hurling team over the alleged poor treatment of some of the players.

Joachim Kelly was placed in interim charge of the team back in May, alongside a backroom team that includes former stalwart Brian Carroll, after the sacking of Kevin Martin. That decision followed the county's poor start to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

With the team now facing relegation to the Christy Ring unless they beat Kerry this weekend, Daithi Regan has launched a scathing attack on the interim management team.

Labelling the treatment of one particular player as "disgusting," Regan said, "I hope this crowd get the f**k out," in reference to the current interim management team.

Travelling to Tralee tomorrow with a crowd and hope Offaly win, @BrianCarroll13 however I am fcuking disgusted at the treatment of Kevin Dunne, one of our most committed young fellows, excellent v Laois and best player v Westmeath, gets fcuked out for lads who were not 1/2 — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) June 14, 2019

There all year, out and a player not involved until last week gets to travel after 3 or 4 sessions , not even the balls to tell him to his face, a joke, I hope we win them I hope this crowd get the fcuk out, what a disgusting way to treat a brilliant young man, — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) June 14, 2019

I hope Clare stick with current management for this season, interim managers think they can come in and fcuk good young decent men off panels and bring in their own club mates who are not even playing for their club, I love Offaly but we are a joke, I am totally disgusted — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) June 14, 2019