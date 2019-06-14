Offaly All-Ireland winner blasts interim management in extraordinary Twitter rant

Offaly All-Ireland winner blasts interim management in extraordinary Twitter rant

Offaly All-Ireland winner Daithí Regan has blasted the interim management of the county's senior hurling team over the alleged poor treatment of some of the players. 

Joachim Kelly was placed in interim charge of the team back in May, alongside a backroom team that includes former stalwart Brian Carroll, after the sacking of Kevin Martin. That decision followed the county's poor start to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

With the team now facing relegation to the Christy Ring unless they beat Kerry this weekend, Daithi Regan has launched a scathing attack on the interim management team.

Labelling the treatment of one particular player as "disgusting," Regan said, "I hope this crowd get the f**k out," in reference to the current interim management team. 