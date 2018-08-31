Offaly legend tackles Alan Brogan on Twitter over 'boring' Dubs

Offaly hurling legend Daithi Regan put the boot into the Dubs last night in response to a tweet from former Blues star Alan Brogan.

Brogan tweeted about the Tyrone football documentary aired on TG4 last Sunday, suggesting it was irrelevant to the current Dublin players as they prepare for the All-Ireland final on Sunday.

It was suggested by former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan that Tyrone manager Mickey Harte had a hand in having the 'Unbreakable Bond' documentary aired so close to the All-Ireland final.

Offaly hurling legend and All-Ireland winner Daithi Regan took issue with Brogan's tweet, saying, "I'm pretty sure it [the documentary] wasn't aired for the benefit of the Dublin senior football team."

The Twitter conversation that followed involved Regan taking on a number of Dublin fans and supporter pages, labelling the current Dublin team 'boring' and 'robotic.'

You can see some of the exchanges below:

I bet not one of the Dublin players watched the Tyrone documentary.. completely irrelevant to them... — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) August 29, 2018

Noble of you Alan , what's your point, am sure all gaa fans loved it, am pretty sure it wasn't made for the benefit of the Dublin senior football team to enjoy, u have always loved watching Tyrone and always will, a people with immense resolve unlike the robotic dubs — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) August 29, 2018

Robotic Dubs ?? What an absolute insult to these amateur players

What would you rather they do? Go out and assault their opponents like you did

What an idiotic comment coming from a man who has and knows what it takes to play at that level albeit it was easier back in the 90’s — TrueBlue@Hill16 (@hill16_trueblue) August 30, 2018

Listening to Dublin players give interviews is less interesting than watching paint dry, robotic , absolutely , smart lads programmed to say nothing except banal bullshit before games, match after match, it's a joke to watch great players go on like this, — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) August 30, 2018

All the top teams are at it not just Dublin players but hey let’s not let the truth get in the way

And I rather prefer to focus on what’s going on the pitch rather than what they’re saying to journos but that’s just me — TrueBlue@Hill16 (@hill16_trueblue) August 30, 2018

Am only having the crack, there a super side we all know that, I guess if your from outside Dublin it's not as exciting as been a , people recognise their brilliance but still want to see them get beaten , — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) August 30, 2018

I understand that Daithi no problem with it

Did you hold the same opinion with KK during their recent dominance which saw Henry Shefflin win 10 AI medals — TrueBlue@Hill16 (@hill16_trueblue) August 30, 2018