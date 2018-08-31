Offaly legend tackles Alan Brogan on Twitter over 'boring' Dubs

Offaly hurling legend Daithi Regan put the boot into the Dubs last night in response to a tweet from former Blues star Alan Brogan. 

Brogan tweeted about the Tyrone football documentary aired on TG4 last Sunday, suggesting it was irrelevant to the current Dublin players as they prepare for the All-Ireland final on Sunday. 

It was suggested by former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan that Tyrone manager Mickey Harte had a hand in having the 'Unbreakable Bond' documentary aired so close to the All-Ireland final. 

Offaly hurling legend and All-Ireland winner Daithi Regan took issue with Brogan's tweet, saying, "I'm pretty sure it [the documentary] wasn't aired for the benefit of the Dublin senior football team."

The Twitter conversation that followed involved Regan taking on a number of Dublin fans and supporter pages, labelling the current Dublin team 'boring' and 'robotic.'

You can see some of the exchanges below: