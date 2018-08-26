Offaly Senior B Hurling Championship results and final tables
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 7 Results
Clodiagh Gaels 1-14 1-18 Lusmagh; Shamrocks 1-14 2-17 Tullamore; Ballinamere 2-21 1-11 Brosna Gaels; Carrig Riverstown 0-23 1-21 Drumcullen
Semi-Finals: Tullamore & Ballinamere
Quarter-Finals: Lusmagh v Clodiagh Gaels; Shamrocks v Drumcullen
Relegation Play-Off: Carrig & Riverstown v Brosna Gaels
