Offaly Senior B Hurling Championship results and final tables

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Senior B Hurling Championship Round 7 Results

Clodiagh Gaels 1-14 1-18 Lusmagh; Shamrocks 1-14 2-17 Tullamore; Ballinamere 2-21 1-11 Brosna Gaels; Carrig Riverstown 0-23 1-21 Drumcullen

Semi-Finals: Tullamore & Ballinamere

Quarter-Finals: Lusmagh v Clodiagh Gaels; Shamrocks v Drumcullen

Relegation Play-Off: Carrig & Riverstown v Brosna Gaels