Offaly Camogie ready for semi-final date with Dublin

Offaly's Junior camogie team are putting their final preparation in place this week ahead of their Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship semi-final with Dublin this week.

The impressive Faithful side take on the girls in blue on Saturday in Coralstown-Kinnegad at 4pm.

Dublin were defeated by Westmeath in Croke Park last year but have come back strong in 2018, beating Roscommon and Armagh this year with ease.

Offaly's three-goal hero Louise Mannion ensured their safe passage to the semi-final stage against Kerry in Drumcullen on August 4.

Offaly got off to a shaky start but helped by Mannion's goal-getting heroics and the influential display from the in-form Aoife Walsh, a 3-6 to 1-9 win was secured.

Aoife Walsh has since gone on to win our Guy Clothing/Offaly Express Offaly Sports Star of the Month award for August, and booking a final date on August 26 would cap an incredible summer for her and her teammates.

Offaly's semi-final against Dublin throws in at 4pm on Saturday in Coralstown-Kinnegad.