This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 14-19)

Tuesday 14th August

Molloy Environmental System Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Kinnitty 19:15 Kilcormac Shane Guinan

Wednesday 15th August

Bridge House Hotel U17 Football Championship

Clara v Rhode 19:30 U17 Football Championship Green Clara John Longworth

Gracefield v St Manchans 19:30 U17 Football Championship White Gracefield Paul Jordan

St Vincent's v Ferbane/Belmont 19:30 U17 Football Championship Green Daingean Ciaran Groome

Na Fianna v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:30 U17 Football Championship White Geashill Noel Cooney

St Broughan's v Edenderry 19:30 U17 Football Championship Gold Bracknagh Eamon O Connor

Thursday 16th August

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Belmont v Tullamore 19:00 Moystown Martin Conroy

Friday 17th August

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Tubber v Shamrocks 19:00 BNM O Connor Park Brian Gavin

Walsh Island v Ballycumber 19:00 Cappincur Marius Stones

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Tullamore v Doon 19:00 Cloghan Joey Deehan

Daingean v Ballycommon 19:00 Geashill Padraig Gallagher

Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Proper

Shinrone v St Rynagh's 19:00 U13 A Hurling Championship Group A Shinrone Simon Whelahan

Ferbane/Belmont v CRC Gaels 19:00 U13 B Hurling Championship Group A Moystown Robert Dunne

Clara v Tullamore 19:00 U13 A Hurling Championship Group B Clara Gerard Keyes

Shamrocks v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:00 U13 B Hurling Championship Group B Mucklagh Stephen Lawlor

Seir Kieran/Drumcullen v Kinnitty 19:00 U13 A Hurling Championship Group A Rath Richie Fitzsimons

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Birr 19:00 U13 B Hurling Championship Group A Ballyskenagh John Sampson

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Coolderry 19:00 U13 A Hurling Championship Group B Kilcormac Kieran Dooley

Gracefield v Na Fianna 19:00 U13 B Hurling Championship Group B Gracefield Eamon O Connor

Saturday 18th August

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Durrow v Gracefield 17:30 BNM O Connor Park Chris Dwyer

Edenderry v Clara 19:00 BNM O Connor Park Fergal Smyth

Cappincur v Ferbane 19:00 Kilcormac Ciaran Groome

Tullamore v Rhode 19:00 Clonbullogue David Walsh

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

St Rynagh's v Erin Rovers 19:00 Tubber Martin Carty

Bracknagh v Raheen 19:00 Daingean Eamon O Connor

Sunday 19th August

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Kilcormac-Killoughey v St. Brigid's 12:00 Geashill Fintan Pearce

U17 A Football League Final

Na Fianna v St Vincent's 11:00 Walsh Island Pat Gallagher

