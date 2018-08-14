This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 14-19)
This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 14-19)
Tuesday 14th August
Molloy Environmental System Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Kinnitty 19:15 Kilcormac Shane Guinan
Wednesday 15th August
Bridge House Hotel U17 Football Championship
Clara v Rhode 19:30 U17 Football Championship Green Clara John Longworth
Gracefield v St Manchans 19:30 U17 Football Championship White Gracefield Paul Jordan
St Vincent's v Ferbane/Belmont 19:30 U17 Football Championship Green Daingean Ciaran Groome
Na Fianna v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:30 U17 Football Championship White Geashill Noel Cooney
St Broughan's v Edenderry 19:30 U17 Football Championship Gold Bracknagh Eamon O Connor
Thursday 16th August
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Belmont v Tullamore 19:00 Moystown Martin Conroy
Friday 17th August
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
Tubber v Shamrocks 19:00 BNM O Connor Park Brian Gavin
Walsh Island v Ballycumber 19:00 Cappincur Marius Stones
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Tullamore v Doon 19:00 Cloghan Joey Deehan
Daingean v Ballycommon 19:00 Geashill Padraig Gallagher
Bridge House Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Proper
Shinrone v St Rynagh's 19:00 U13 A Hurling Championship Group A Shinrone Simon Whelahan
Ferbane/Belmont v CRC Gaels 19:00 U13 B Hurling Championship Group A Moystown Robert Dunne
Clara v Tullamore 19:00 U13 A Hurling Championship Group B Clara Gerard Keyes
Shamrocks v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:00 U13 B Hurling Championship Group B Mucklagh Stephen Lawlor
Seir Kieran/Drumcullen v Kinnitty 19:00 U13 A Hurling Championship Group A Rath Richie Fitzsimons
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Birr 19:00 U13 B Hurling Championship Group A Ballyskenagh John Sampson
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Coolderry 19:00 U13 A Hurling Championship Group B Kilcormac Kieran Dooley
Gracefield v Na Fianna 19:00 U13 B Hurling Championship Group B Gracefield Eamon O Connor
Saturday 18th August
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Durrow v Gracefield 17:30 BNM O Connor Park Chris Dwyer
Edenderry v Clara 19:00 BNM O Connor Park Fergal Smyth
Cappincur v Ferbane 19:00 Kilcormac Ciaran Groome
Tullamore v Rhode 19:00 Clonbullogue David Walsh
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
St Rynagh's v Erin Rovers 19:00 Tubber Martin Carty
Bracknagh v Raheen 19:00 Daingean Eamon O Connor
Sunday 19th August
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Kilcormac-Killoughey v St. Brigid's 12:00 Geashill Fintan Pearce
U17 A Football League Final
Na Fianna v St Vincent's 11:00 Walsh Island Pat Gallagher
