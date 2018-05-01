16 clubs represented as Offaly Minor football panel prepare for battle

Offaly's minor footballers are preparing for their Leinster Championship opener on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 against Wicklow at Joule Park, Aughrim. The game takes place at 2pm.

Manager John Hughes from Durrow and his selectors, Noel Daly from the Shamrocks club and Kevin Meehan from Clara have assembled a strong panel from across the county.

In total, 16 clubs are represented with Edenderry having the most representatives with 5, including Lee Pearson who has excelled for his school St. Mary's, Edenderry.

Ferbane continue their production line to the minor ranks with four players on the panel, including Cathal and Darragh Flynn and Harry Balsiger who impressed with Gallen Community School this year.

Clara, Raheen and Shamrocks have three representatives each on the team, while Rhode Tullamore and Bracknagh have two each, including Mikey Cunningham.

Offaly open their Group 1 Leinster Championship account against Wicklow on May 6, followed by a clash with Westmeath on May 23, Dublin on May 30, Meath on June 27, and Louth on July 3.

The winners and runners-up from this Group and Group 2, which involves Kildare, Laois, Carlow, Wexford and Longford, will progress to the semi-final stage scheduled to be played in early July with the final slated for July 14 or 18.

The Offaly Minor Football Squad for 2018:



Aaron Brazil - Shannonbridge

Aaron Kellaghan - Rhode

Adam Reams - Ferbane

Barry Coffey - Rhode

Ben Connolly - Tullamore

Briain Nolan - Edenderry

Calvin Fox - Erin Rovers

Cathal Donoghue - Kilcormac/Killoughey

Cathal Flynn - Ferbane

Ciaran Ennis - Clara

Cormac Delaney - Clara

Daniel Lowry - Edenderry

Darragh Flynn - Ferbane

Ed Cullen - Clara

Eric Corcoran - Edenderry

Fionn Dempsey - Bracknagh

Glen Hassett - Raheen

Harry Balsiger - Ferbane

Jack Bryant - Shamrocks

Jack Kenny - Ballycommon

James Nolan - Raheen

Kieran Dolan - Shamrocks

Lee Mulpeter - Raheen

Lee Pearson- Edenderry

Luke Egan - Tullamore

Mikey Cunningham- Bracknagh

Morgan Tynan- Ballinagar

Peter Bennett- Clonbullogue

Rory Egan- Edenderry

Sean Courtney- Cappincur

Sean McCloskey- Walsh Island

Sean O'Toole- Shamrocks