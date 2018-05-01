16 clubs represented as Offaly Minor football panel prepare for battle
Offaly's young guns ready to fire
Offaly's minor footballers are preparing for their Leinster Championship opener on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 against Wicklow at Joule Park, Aughrim. The game takes place at 2pm.
Manager John Hughes from Durrow and his selectors, Noel Daly from the Shamrocks club and Kevin Meehan from Clara have assembled a strong panel from across the county.
In total, 16 clubs are represented with Edenderry having the most representatives with 5, including Lee Pearson who has excelled for his school St. Mary's, Edenderry.
Ferbane continue their production line to the minor ranks with four players on the panel, including Cathal and Darragh Flynn and Harry Balsiger who impressed with Gallen Community School this year.
Clara, Raheen and Shamrocks have three representatives each on the team, while Rhode Tullamore and Bracknagh have two each, including Mikey Cunningham.
Offaly open their Group 1 Leinster Championship account against Wicklow on May 6, followed by a clash with Westmeath on May 23, Dublin on May 30, Meath on June 27, and Louth on July 3.
The winners and runners-up from this Group and Group 2, which involves Kildare, Laois, Carlow, Wexford and Longford, will progress to the semi-final stage scheduled to be played in early July with the final slated for July 14 or 18.
The Offaly Minor Football Squad for 2018:
Aaron Brazil - Shannonbridge
Aaron Kellaghan - Rhode
Adam Reams - Ferbane
Barry Coffey - Rhode
Ben Connolly - Tullamore
Briain Nolan - Edenderry
Calvin Fox - Erin Rovers
Cathal Donoghue - Kilcormac/Killoughey
Cathal Flynn - Ferbane
Ciaran Ennis - Clara
Cormac Delaney - Clara
Daniel Lowry - Edenderry
Darragh Flynn - Ferbane
Ed Cullen - Clara
Eric Corcoran - Edenderry
Fionn Dempsey - Bracknagh
Glen Hassett - Raheen
Harry Balsiger - Ferbane
Jack Bryant - Shamrocks
Jack Kenny - Ballycommon
James Nolan - Raheen
Kieran Dolan - Shamrocks
Lee Mulpeter - Raheen
Lee Pearson- Edenderry
Luke Egan - Tullamore
Mikey Cunningham- Bracknagh
Morgan Tynan- Ballinagar
Peter Bennett- Clonbullogue
Rory Egan- Edenderry
Sean Courtney- Cappincur
Sean McCloskey- Walsh Island
Sean O'Toole- Shamrocks
