Offaly Senior A Football Championship results and latest tables
Three teams have 100% records but one of them has an unbelievable score difference after just two games
Senior A Football Championship Round 2
Clara 0-9 2-15 Rhode
Cappincur 1-11 3-12 Edenderry
Ferbane 4-24 0-10 Gracefield
Tullamore 0-18 1-7 Durrow
