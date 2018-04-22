Offaly Senior B Football Championship results and latest tables

One team remains with a 100% record after two rounds but behind them there is little to chose between the sides

Offaly Express Reporter

Senior B Football Championship Round 2
Erin Rovers 0-10 0-9 Raheen
Bracknagh 0-8 1-17 Tubber
Beal Atha Chomair 2-11 0-23 Shamrocks
Walsh Island 1-11 0-13 St Rynagh's

Click here to see the Offaly Senior A Football Championship results and latest tables