McGuigan highlights Offaly boxer's tilt at making history

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan has taken to Twitter to highlight the achievements of Edenderry-based boxer Lauren Kelly leading the Irish girl's National Youth Team as captain to this week's European Youth Championships in Italy. 

Barry pointed out that 38 years ago, he was heading to Italy for the European Youth Championships alongside another Edenderry boxer, Martin Brereton. 

Like Barry McGuigan, Martin won a bronze medal at those championships and the pair went on to represent Ireland at the Olympics the following year in Moscow.

A further connection between those athletes and championships in 1979 and Edenderry's latest prospect Lauren Kelly is the fact that Martin's brother Liam 'Morley' Brereton is now her coach at the St. Brigid's Boxing Club in Edenderry.

He described the nod from McGuigan and the connection as "a little piece of history" as he recognised the huge achievement of his fighter leading the Irish girl's team to Italy. 

He also replied to Barry McGuigan to point out that he is also used to inspire the latest crop of talent in Edenderry, as a mural of his famous world title win against Eusebio Pedroza is proudly emblazoned across the wall of St. Brigid's Boxing Club. 

Lauren Kelly will be the only Offaly boxer in action in Italy as the European Youth Championships get underway on Wednesday, April 18. She will be hoping for a medal in the 75kg weight division. 

