'Mixed communications' causes late postponement of Offaly hurling championship game

A game in the Offaly Senior B Hurling Championship due to be played today did not go ahead due to what the Chairman of one of the clubs involved described as 'mixed communications'.

The game was officially fixed for 6.30pm however Drumcullen GAA Club Chairman Toni Ryan took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon at 3.38pm informing supporters that the game would not go ahead citing 'mixed communications' as the reason the game would not now be played.

Just got notice senior B championship fixture between @Drumcullen_GAA vs @brosnagaels has been cancelled this evening. Mixed communications regarding fixture as reason for postponement. — Toni Ryan (@toniryan2008) April 14, 2018

Offaly GAA confirmed that the game would not be played soon after.

Another game scheduled for today, the Intermediate Hurling Champinkle.ionship encounter between Seir Kieran and Coolderry will now be played tomorrow (Sunday) at 6pm in Crinkle.

Other games in Offaly did go ahead today and you can check out the results here