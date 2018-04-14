Offaly GAA Results so far this weekend
Championship action continues at pace in Offaly including one game with eight goals
Offaly GAA
U20 Football Championship Semi Final
St Vincent's 1-12 2-11 St Patrick's
Senior A Hurling Championship Round 2
Kinnitty 0-18 2-12 Birr
Seir Kieran 1-12 0-18 Coolderry
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 2
Clodiagh Gaels 4-12 4-15 Shamrocks
Ballinamere 1-13 2-10 Lusmagh
Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Belmont 1-16 0-14 Crinkill
