Offaly GAA Results so far this weekend

Championship action continues at pace in Offaly including one game with eight goals

Offaly Express Reporter

U20 Football Championship Semi Final
St Vincent's 1-12 2-11 St Patrick's

Senior A Hurling Championship Round 2
Kinnitty 0-18 2-12 Birr
Seir Kieran 1-12 0-18 Coolderry

Senior B Hurling Championship Round 2
Clodiagh Gaels 4-12 4-15 Shamrocks

Ballinamere 1-13 2-10 Lusmagh 

Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Belmont 1-16 0-14 Crinkill