Offaly showjumper shines in Florida once more

Offaly's Darragh Kenny was in good form over the weekend as he claimed third spot and a cheque for €45,000 in the Miami Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix

The course was proving difficult in Miami and just five pairings from 35 competitors jumped clear rounds and progressed to the jump-off.

That number included Darragh and his horse, Cassini Z, and having cruised through the course, he was on course for victory with the fastest time in the decider until he brought down the last fence.

Nevertheless, it was good enough for third place behind winner, Australian Edwina Tops-Alexander, and Qatar’s Bassem Mohammed in second.

After his podium finish, Darragh told Horse Sport Ireland: "I felt super about my horse, he jumped brilliantly today. I was a bit disappointed about how I rode the jump-off. I think I could have played it a little bit safer at the last and made the others have to catch me, but Edwina is so fast anyway and Bassem was super."

The Longines Global Champions tour now moves to Asia with the next round taking place in Shanghai at the end of April.

