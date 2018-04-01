All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results
There was plenty of hurling action across the weekend in the county
Offaly GAA Results
All Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Final
Colaiste Choilm 0-17 St Patrick's Maghera 0-13 (aet) - WATCH THE FULL GAME BACK HERE
All-Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship Group 2
Offaly 0-12 0-12 Limerick
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 (Round 7)
Offaly 3-9 4-9 Meath
Leinster Under 16A Camogie Championship
Offaly 3-6 5-10 Wexford
Senior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Coolderry 1-13 0-16 Kilcormac-Killoughey
St Rynagh's 1-14 2-17 Seir Kieran
Belmont 3-11 0-8 Kinnitty
Birr 2-13 0-14 Shinrone
CHECK OUT THE SENIOR A TABLE HERE
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 1
Lusmagh 0-18 0-22 Carrig Riverstown
Tullamore 3-17 2-11 Clodiagh Gaels
Shamrocks 1-12 1-9 Brosna Gaels
Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1
Coolderry 0-10 1-13 St Rynagh's
U-17 Hurling League
Shinrone 3-13 0-6 Tullamore
Ferbane/Belmont 0-12 1-20 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Kinnitty 1-6 1-15 St Rynagh's
