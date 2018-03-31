WATCH: Full game as Colaiste Choilm win All Ireland Hurling title
Relive the excitement as Colaiste Choilm win an historic title in dramatic fashion
All Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Final
Colaiste Choilm 0-17 St Patrick's Maghera 0-13 (aet)
Tullamore school Colaiste Choilm had to dig deep on Saturday but they came through impressively in extra-time to claim an historic All Ireland Senior B Hurling title.
Watch the full game above from the Post Primary GAA YouTube Channel and enjoy all the drama as they came from behind to force extra-time before pulling away in the added periods.
