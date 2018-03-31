Offaly boxer cruises to 4th All-Ireland title in a row

Edenderry teenager Darragh Farrell has sensationally won his fourth All-Ireland boxing title in a row.

The St. Joseph's Boxing Club star stopped his opponent in the third round after a dominant display in his semi final a couple of weeks ago and was in similar form in Easter Saturday's decider.

Darragh was taking on John McDonagh from St. Anne's (Westport) in the boy's 85kg weight class final at the National Stadium.

Darragh controlled the fight and won the bout on a unanimous decision.

His win makes him a history maker in Edenderry and one of the top boxing prospects in the county.