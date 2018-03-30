GOLF: Shane Lowry into top ten at Heuston Open on PGA Tour

A second consecutive round of four under par has shot Shane Lowry into the top ten at the Heuston Open on the PGA Tour going into the weekend.

And for the second round in a row, he carded five birdies and just one dropped shot. He started strong with two birdies in his first three holes but dropped one at the par five eighth. However he picked up three more shots on the back nine to move right into contention at eight under for the tournament.

It leaves him just three off the lead held jointly by Ricky Fowler and Beau Hossler who head into the weekend on -11. Sam Ryder is one shot further back on -10 with another Irishman, Paul Dunne in a group of six players on -9.

Both Irish golfers need to win the tournament if they are to qualify for The Masters next weekend.

